Driver arrested after car skids at Upper Serangoon Road: Suspected drugs, 76 vape pods found in vehicle

A 34-year-old man was arrested after a car skidded and crashed along Upper Serangoon Road on Aug 4.

Stomper Vin said he first noticed several police vehicles, including Police K-9 Unit vehicles, while travelling past the scene on a bus at around 4pm.

When he returned to the area near Ponggol Nasi Lemak at about 5pm to buy dinner, police officers were still at the scene.

“I guessed it might have involved vapes or drugs,” said Vin, who shared videos of the scene.

The videos show several police vehicles, including those from the Police K-9 Unit, parked by the roadside while officers examine a black car.

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The car appears to have mounted the kerb along the road divider.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car believed to have self-skidded along Upper Serangoon Road towards Sengkang East Drive at about 3.20pm.

“Suspected drugs, two vaporisers and 76 pods, and items believed to be duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the car,” a police spokesperson said.

The 34-year-old male driver was arrested for suspected drug-related offences, driving while under the influence of drugs, and possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

He sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to hospital.

“The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, the vaporiser-related offences to the Health Sciences Authority, and the customs-related offence to Singapore Customs,” the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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