Driver alarmed by girl riding scooter across road during red light in Tanah Merah

A girl was seen riding her scooter across a pedestrian crossing along Upper Changi Road – even though the traffic light was not in her favour.

Stomper Jasmine said the incident occurred on Feb 11 at about 8.07pm, just before Tanah Merah MRT station.

A video shared by Jasmine shows the girl riding a scooter across the road, after the traffic light had already turned green for vehicles.

"The driver of the car beside me was alert and managed to stop in time. Otherwise, he might have hit the young girl," the Stomper said.

Jasmine, who also had to stop her car to let the girl pass, added: "If the parents happen to see this video and recognise that this is your daughter, please guide her on the correct and safe way to cross the road.

"An accident could happen one day if this continues."

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics dangerous

safety

near-accident

near-miss