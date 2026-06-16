Driver alarmed by bus making illegal U-turn at Bedok junction, says there was near-accident

A bus was caught on camera making an illegal U-turn at a traffic junction in Bedok, much to the alarm of an eyewitness.

Stomper Anonymous shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred at the junction of Bedok Reservoir View and Bedok Reservoir Road on June 6 at around 7.44am.

“The coach performed a U-turn at a junction where U-turns are not permitted,” said the Stomper.

“Given the size of the vehicle and the limited turning space available, the manoeuvre created a potentially dangerous situation for other road users.”

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Anonymous pointed out that an accident had nearly occurred between the bus and a car behind it.

“What made the incident particularly alarming was that a green Toyota Sienta was simultaneously making a right turn at the junction,” he added.

“Fortunately, the Toyota driver was travelling at a moderate speed and was able to stop in time, avoiding what could have been a collision with the coach.

The Stomper said the “dangerous” and “alarming” incident left him shocked.

“In my view, the prohibited U-turn created an unnecessary risk to other motorists and could easily have resulted in an accident,” he explained.

Based on the ‘SWT’ decal on the coach, Anonymous believes the bus belongs to travel agency Sea Wheel Travel.

Calling for the authorities to “take the necessary action”, Anonymous said: “Drivers of large vehicles should comply with traffic regulations and operate their vehicles responsibly, as actions like this can put other road users at unnecessary risk.”

Heavy vehicles caught making unauthorised U-turns may be fined $150.

Stomp has contacted Sea Wheel Travel for more information.

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