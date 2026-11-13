The police were alerted to the accident along Geylang East Central towards Eunos Avenue 5 on Nov 5 at around 7.05pm.

Driver, 77, taken to hospital and assisting with investigations after car skids, mounts divider in Geylang

A 77-year-old driver was taken to hospital and is assisting with police investigations after her car skidded in Geylang on Nov 5.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident “involving a car that was believed to have self-skidded” along Geylang East Central towards Eunos Avenue 5 at around 7.05pm.

Stomper Anon shared photos of the scene at around 7.30pm and said the car had mounted the central road divider.

At least three members of the public can be seen around the black car. PHOTO: STOMP

At least three members of the public, including a man in an army uniform, can be seen around the black car.

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Anon, who alerted Stomp to the incident on Nov 12 in hopes of spotlighting good deeds, said: “The army guy appeared to be helping the injured.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

If you were among the people who helped at the accident scene, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

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