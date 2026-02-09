Double fail: Mercedes ends up on Punggol pedestrian walkway, mounts kerb

A Mercedes was spotted on a pedestrian walkway — and mounting the kerb.

Stomper Anonymous said he came across the unusual sight at Block 199A Punggol Field on Feb 9 at about 7.06am.

The driver was reportedly a man in his 70s, said Anonymous, who added: "He bought coffee and pretended nothing happened and drove off."

Photos shared by Anonymous show a white Mercedes in a tilted position on a pedestrian walkway as one side of the vehicle was mounting the kerb.

"I strongly feel it's unsafe to drive at his age due to poor analysis of his surroundings. It places others at risk too," said Anonymous.

According to the Housing & Development Board (HDB), parking in areas other than designated parking lots carries a fine of $70.

