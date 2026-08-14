A pet dog was seen at a hawker centre in Tampines despite a sign saying “no pets allowed”.

Dog seen at Tampines hawker centre despite ‘no pets allowed’ sign, Stomper bites back: ‘What rubbish!’

A man was upset to see a pet dog at a hawker centre and wet market hub in Tampines, despite a sign stating that pets were not allowed.

Stomper Anonymous said he spotted the dog at Tampines Round Market & Food Centre, located at 137 Tampines Street 11, on Aug 4 at about 10.15am.

He shared a photo of the brown dog perched on what appears to be a cushion atop a shopping trolley. Another image shows an April 13 notice stating that pets are not allowed in the hawker centre.

“Hawker centres are communal spaces — please help ensure cleanliness, hygiene and comfort for everyone,” read the note.

Anonymous said: “No pets allowed? What rubbish!”

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According to Anonymous, the dog’s owner was seated next to the pet and “having a meal”.

He said he was unsure how long the dog was there, but noticed other people staring at it.

No-pets rule is difficult to enforce, says Stomper

Anonymous expressed concern over public health and food safety, particularly in crowded, communal settings such as hawker centres.

“Diners worry about flying furs or stray hairs near their food,” he said.

“It not only makes people uncomfortable, but is also racially insensitive.

“The rules explicitly ban pets, but owners do not bother because they know it is difficult to enforce.”

Anonymous noted that this was not the first time he had seen a dog at the hawker centre.

“I saw a big dog there on May 15,” he recounted.

The first time the Stomper saw a dog at Tampines Round Market & Food Centre was on May 15. PHOTO: STOMP

Anonymous’ sentiments echo those of another Stomper, who spotted a dog beneath a ‘No Pets’ sign at a Hougang Avenue 5 coffee shop.

In the Aug 12 article, the Stomper questioned whether Singapore’s no-pets rule at food establishments is strictly enforced.

“I think it’s a small window into how Singapore actually functions day to day: a country famous for its precision and enforcement, but which also runs, quietly, on a huge amount of discretionary tolerance,” said the Stomper.

According to the Singapore Food Agency, pets are not allowed at hawker centres and Outdoor Refreshment Areas (ORAs) islandwide because they are communal spaces, unlike ORAs of privately managed food businesses.

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