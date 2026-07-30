Stomper Rayz came across the concerning sight at Block 178B Hougang Street 12 on July 23.

‘Disrespectful’: Stomper asks if torn S’pore flag displayed at Hougang HDB block complies with guidelines

A man was dismayed to see a faded, torn and tattered Singapore flag being displayed at an HDB block in Hougang.

Stomper Rayz came across the concerning sight at Block 178B Hougang Street 12 on July 23.

“The flag appears to be badly damaged and has been left displayed in this condition,” he said.

Rayz shared a video showing the flag billowing in the wind while being hung outside a window.

“As the National Day period approaches, I was wondering whether this complies with the guidelines for displaying the Singapore flag,” said Rayz, adding that he found the incident “disrespectful”.

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The Stomper also called for relevant authorities of the resident involved to replace or remove the damaged flag.

“The national flag should always be displayed with dignity and respect,” he added.

Singapore flag should be replaced if faded or torn

According to National Heritage Board guidelines for the use of the national flag, it should be cleaned when dirty and replaced if faded or torn.

Any worn out or damaged national flag should be properly disposed of by packing it into a sealed black trash bag, and not left visible in the dustbins.

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