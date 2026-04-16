Diner reviews $11 biryani with extra vegetables at Yishun foodcourt: ‘Daylight robbery, served hot’

A diner went to a foodcourt in Yishun on April 3 and the dish he ordered made such an impression that he decided to write a review.

Stomper Santosh had paid a total of $11.07 for the chicken biryani with extra vegetables, but in his review that he shared with Stomp, he wrote “biryani’ in quotation marks and explained why.

“Ah yes, the legendary ‘biryani’ at the Kopitiam in Northpoint City — where expectations go to die,” he says sarcastically in his review.

“What do you get for $9.80? Not biryani, of course. Just some basmati rice politely introduced to biryani masala, paired with a side of chicken curry pretending to belong there. Authenticity? Optional. Disappointment? Included.”

But, according to Santosh, the “grave mistake” he made was asking for extra vegetables.

“Big move,” he said. “That generosity cost me an additional $2.50... for what looks like a symbolic serving at best.”

Although the total bill came up to $12.30, the Stomper got 10 per cent off as he used the FairPrice Group app to make payment.

PHOTO: STOMP

“So there you have it — $11 for a ‘biryani’ experience that’s about as real as instant noodles calling themselves gourmet. If this is what passes for biryani, we’ve officially entered the twilight zone,” said the Stomper.

“Save your money, save your taste buds, and maybe — just maybe — look elsewhere unless you enjoy paying premium prices for culinary confusion.”

His conclusion: “Daylight robbery, served hot.”

Stomp has contacted FairPrice Group for more information.

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