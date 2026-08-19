The incident occurred in Han’s Cafe at Velocity mall on Aug 16.

Diner alerts Novena eatery staff after spotting woman seemingly trimming dried skin on her foot and placing clippings on table

A diner spotted a woman seemingly cutting dried skin from her foot in a Novena eatery on Aug 16, but said that was not the most disgusting part.

Stomper Kavi shared a video of the incident that occurred in Han’s Cafe at Velocity mall at around 6pm.

“I had just entered the restaurant and sat down when I noticed her trimming dried skin from her foot while seated at a dining table,” recounted Kavi, who was with her husband.

The video shows the woman with a bare foot propped up on her left knee, as she uses a small orange tool to remove the dried skin.

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It is unclear how long the woman spent doing this.

Kavi added: “What I found particularly unhygienic and disturbing was that she placed the pieces of dried skin onto a piece of tissue that was on the plate she had previously eaten from.

“However, as I did not want to be noticed for filming her too long, I could not record her putting the skin on the plate.”

According to Kavi, the eatery was not crowded at the time.

Diner praises Novena eatery staff for quick action

Kavi said she immediately approached restaurant staff to report the incident.

“I could not stand the sight of it and felt it was not right for other diners too,” she told Stomp. “So, soon after I recorded the incident, I walked over to the cashier to report the matter.”

According to the Stomper, a restaurant supervisor appeared and spoke to the woman, who “quickly packed up and left” within about five minutes.

Kavi praised the staff’s “swift action”, adding: “Such things don’t just happen in an international cruise. It could happen in your neighbourhood too.”

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