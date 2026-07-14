Devastated mum appeals for help finding diamond ring that was push present: ‘I lost part of my heart’

A mother is appealing for help to find a ring she describes as “part of my heart” after it went missing during a busy day across three locations in Singapore.

Stomper Anonymous believes she lost it on July 12 while travelling between HortPark, The Cathay and the School of the Arts (SOTA).

The gold ring, featuring a “tiara-like crown of diamonds”, was gifted to her by her husband in July 2014 as a push present after the birth of their first child.

“My heart sank the moment my thumb brushed against an empty ring finger,” she told Stomp. “It was gone.”

Although she cannot recall how much it cost, the Stomper said the ring’s sentimental value far outweighed its monetary worth.

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“It was more than just jewellery,” she said.

“It was a physical anchor to the most intense, beautiful and life-changing day of my life. Every time I looked down at it, I remembered the first cry of my baby boy.

“Now, looking down at my bare hand, a wave of sheer panic and grief washes over me.”

Unfortunately, the Stomper has no idea where the ring slipped off.

She recalled spending the morning at HortPark, where she was helping a women’s dance group with make-up touch-ups and posing for a photoshoot.

Later, she stopped by The Cathay for lunch at Saizeriya before heading to SOTA, where she watched Terminal Two at the Studio Theatre.

“I walked past the open steps and through the concourse, completely oblivious to the quiet loss as I headed home,” she said.

She is now hoping someone may have found the ring.

“If you were at HortPark, The Cathay or SOTA and happened to spot a glint of gold on the ground, please, please reach out,” she appealed.

“It may just be a piece of metal to someone else, but to a mother, it’s a piece of her heart that she desperately wants back.”

If you have found the Stomper’s ring, kindly email Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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