Delivery rider in Meituan uniform spotted in Boon Lay: ‘Weird, is it in S’pore?’
A driver heading home for the day was stumped when he spotted a delivery rider in a yellow vest and helmet with the Meituan logo.
Stomp earlier reported on a delivery rider from the Chinese platform who claimed he flew from China to pick up a $13.50 curry puff order — a sight that similarly confused Singapore netizens.
Stomper Tan was driving home on Sept 5 when he noticed the delivery rider at a traffic junction along Jalan Boon Lay at around 11.30pm.
“Normally Meituan operates in Shanghai,” observed Tan.
When asked why he shared it with Stomp, Tan said: “Weird that I can see a Meituan rider in full uniform in Singapore.”
“Is it in Singapore?” the Stomper questioned.
Photos shared with Stomp show a delivery rider on a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) waiting at a junction just before a pedestrian crossing.
The delivery rider wears a yellow vest with what appears to be the Meituan logo on the back and a yellow helmet with similar Meituan branding on its side.
Interestingly, a Grab delivery bag is attached to the back of the rider’s PAB.
Meituan uniform available on online shopping platforms
Through its customer service chat feature, a Meituan representative earlier denied that riders could accept cross-border orders.
This then brings to question why delivery riders in Meituan uniforms are appearing in Singapore.
Based on Stomp’s checks, Singapore residents can purchase Meituan uniforms on online shopping platforms such as Lazada and Taobao and have them shipped to a local address.
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