Debt collectors visit Yassin Kampung and Bobmi outlets, claim over $60,000 owed to food supplier

Debt collectors were seen at Yassin Kampung and Bobmi outlets.

Debt collectors were spotted at several eateries over an alleged debt of more than $60,000 owed to a food supplier.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to the visits after seeing men wearing shirts bearing the words “A.S.K Credit Collectors” at the eateries.

Stomper Sujith shared photos showing three men outside Bobmi at Lucky Plaza on Aug 6 at about 5pm.

Another Stomper, DK, also spotted the men at the eatery and said it appeared that an argument was taking place.

Meanwhile, Stomper Charlie saw debt collectors at Yassin Kampung in Admiralty on the same day.

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Yassin Kampung was founded by veteran Chinese Muslim chef Muhammad Yassin Ng and has been around for more than 20 years.

Ng’s son, Winson, is listed as the managing director of Yassin Kampung Group.

Bobmi was launched in Yishun in June 2024 by celebrity chef Shahrizal Salleh, better known as Chef Bob, influencer Koocester and the younger Mr Ng.

The eatery, which specialises in Indonesian-style bakmi with a local twist, subsequently expanded to other locations, including Lucky Plaza.

Debt collectors: More than $60,000 owed by Yassin Kitchen to food supplier

In response to a Stomp query, A.S.K Debt Recovery confirmed that its staff had visited both outlets.

A spokesman for A.S.K Debt Recovery told Stomp that it had been engaged by a food supplier over an alleged debt of more than $60,000 owed by Yassin Kitchen.

According to A.S.K, the company is associated with both Yassin Kampung and Bobmi.

The debt recovery firm said it had made numerous attempts to contact Yassin Kitchen’s owner, the company’s accounts personnel and other contacts provided by its client, but had not received a “meaningful response”.

Its staff subsequently visited the company’s office in an attempt to speak to its representatives, but found it closed.

A letter of demand and the contact details of an A.S.K manager were left at the premises so that the owner or his representatives could get in touch to discuss the alleged outstanding sum and possible payment arrangements, the spokesman said.

A.S.K said its staff later visited Bobmi at Lucky Plaza in an attempt to locate the owner and speak to him directly.

However, he was not there, and staff at the outlet said they had not seen him, according to the debt recovery firm.

A.S.K denies argument took place at Bobmi

Responding to one Stomper’s observation that an argument appeared to have taken place, A.S.K said there was “no argument, confrontation or altercation” between its representatives and Bobmi employees.

The spokesman said its staff tried to hand over the letter of demand and provide contact details, but employees at the outlet declined to accept the documents or engage with them.

“We would like to emphasise that our staff were present solely for the purpose of locating the relevant representative, establishing communication and seeking an amicable resolution to the outstanding debt,” said the spokesman.

“There was no intention to cause any disturbance to the outlet, its employees or its customers.”

According to A.S.K, its representatives also visited Makan Singapura in Anchorvale on Aug 6.

They additionally went to a Yassin Kampung outlet in Marsiling, which appeared to no longer be operating, and had previously tried to visit the owner’s residence, the firm said.

A.S.K said staff at the various eateries similarly told its representatives that they did not know where the owner was or were unable to provide further information.

The firm said it remains open to resolving the matter amicably and hopes to discuss a payment arrangement with the owner of Yassin Kitchen.

Stomp has contacted the eateries for comment.

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