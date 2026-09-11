A passer-by spotted the woman at Yishun Avenue 4 on Aug 27 at around 9pm.

‘Dangerous and unhealthy’: Stomper concerned to see woman seemingly vaping at Yishun rooftop garden

A man was visiting his parents in Yishun when he saw a woman allegedly vaping at a rooftop garden, leaving him concerned.

Stomper Anonymous said the incident occurred at Yishun Avenue 4 on Aug 27 at around 9pm.

He shared videos that show the woman seemingly using a vaporiser. She can be seen blowing out puffs of smoke at various points.

Noting that vaping is illegal in Singapore, Anonymous wondered how the woman managed to get her hands on a vape.

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Asked how he felt about what he saw, Anonymous told Stomp on Sept 10: “It’s dangerous and unhealthy.”

The Stomper said he did not report the incident to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), but asked anyone who comes across similar sightings to be vigilant.

“Keep any existing footage and note the date, time, exact location and description of the person,” he reminded. “HSA specifically asks for photographs, videos and relevant details for vaping reports.”

HSA warns of health risks from vaping

HSA states on its website that vaporisers are known to contain harmful chemicals such as fine particulate matter, cancer-causing agents like carbonyls and volatile organic compounds like formaldehyde and benzene.

“The primary function of vaporisers is to dispense nicotine, a highly addictive substance,” said HSA.

Nicotine consumption can lead to acute side effects such as:

Increased heart rate

Elevated blood pressure

Sweating, nausea and diarrhoea

Nicotine exposure during adolescence can also have permanent effects on impulse control, negatively impact the developing brain’s ability to learn and focus, and lead to mood disorders.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA) passed in Parliament on March 6, those caught abusing vaporisers can face stiffer penalties, with offenders liable to fines of up to $20,000 and/or up to 10 years in jail.

Members of the public who witness suspected vaporiser-related offences can submit information to HSA via go.gov.sg/reportvape.

They can also contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 from 7am to midnight daily, including weekends and public holidays.

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