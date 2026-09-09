The boy was standing on a submerged platform when he fell into the water.

Dad jumps into pool to rescue 3-year-old son during swim class in Paya Lebar, instructor suspended amid probe

A father rushed into a swimming pool to rescue his 3½-year-old son after the boy stepped off a submerged platform into deeper water during a lesson at SingPost Centre.

The instructor involved has since been suspended from teaching duties while Little Splashes Aquatics investigates the incident.

Stomper Ben shared that the incident happened during his son’s fourth lesson at the swim school on Sept 6.

What happened during the swim class incident

According to Ben, his son and another toddler were waiting on a submerged platform without flotation devices while the instructor attended to another student.

He claimed the platform was outside the instructor’s direct line of sight.

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“My son slipped off the platform into deep water and began drowning,” Ben said.

He alleged that the instructor did not notice what was happening as she was attending to the other student.

Seeing his son in the water, Ben rushed into the pool area and jumped in to help him.

He said the incident happened at about 3.21pm during a 3pm to 3.30pm class.

Ben did not have footage of the incident itself, but said police officers who attended the scene subsequently viewed CCTV footage.

He also shared with Stomp a video taken during the lesson, which he said showed how children waiting for their turn were positioned in the pool.

Ben said parents of children above three years old were asked to watch from a viewing area rather than remain by the pool.

He raised concerns about the supervision of young children waiting their turn, the absence of flotation devices and the size of the submerged platform.

Ben also alleged that the instructor continued with the class after he rescued his son and did not come over to check on the boy.

“The instructor did not show any empathy to come out and check on her student at all,” he said.

He added that the school’s manager subsequently apologised.

Ben has decided not to send his son for further lessons at the school, saying he no longer feels comfortable with the safety arrangements for toddlers.

“We are reaching out to bring awareness to these conditions and to advocate for stricter safety measures so no other child faces a similar situation,” he said.

Instructor suspended as school conducts review of pool safety

In response to Stomp’s queries, Little Splashes Aquatics said it was aware of the incident and was conducting a full internal review, including examining available CCTV footage and the instructor’s actions.

The school said the class had a teacher-to-student ratio of one to three, and the pool was approximately 1m deep.

Students waiting for their turn were positioned on a submerged swimming platform approximately 0.5m high, it added.

“Based on our preliminary review, the child was waiting on the platform while the teacher was conducting a swimming activity with another student,” the school said.

“During this period, the child moved about on the platform and stepped off its edge into the water. The child’s parent subsequently entered the pool and assisted him.”

The school said police attended and reviewed the available CCTV footage. According to the school, its understanding is that police have since closed the matter and no further police action is being taken.

“Notwithstanding this, Little Splashes Aquatics’ responsibility for the safety of our students extends beyond whether any police action is taken,” it said.

As a precautionary measure, the instructor has been suspended from all teaching duties pending the completion of the school’s investigation and safety review.

The school said it was examining whether its established safety and supervision procedures were fully followed, including the instructor’s positioning and line of sight, supervision of students awaiting their turn, her response when the boy entered deeper water and the actions taken immediately afterwards.

It is also reviewing the use and positioning of its submerged teaching platforms and procedures for supervising young children while another student receives individual instruction.

Little Splashes Aquatics said it would not prejudge the instructor’s conduct while its investigation was ongoing.

“Should our review establish that any of our safety procedures were not followed, appropriate corrective and/or disciplinary action will be taken,” it said.

The school added that its findings would be used to determine whether additional safeguards, training or changes to operating procedures should be implemented across its swimming programmes.

“The safety and well-being of every child entrusted to Little Splashes Aquatics remains our highest priority,” it said.

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

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