Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with taxi in Sengkang: ‘Both claimed right of way’

A 62-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident with a taxi in Sengkang on June 18.

Stomper Gary said the incident occurred at around 10am at the junction of Sengkang East Way and Sengkang East Road, near Sengkang Police Division Headquarters and Sengkang Community Club.

“The taxi knocked into an uncle at the zebra crossing,” said the Stomper. “He was on a bicycle and was later taken away by ambulance.”

The Stomper, who arrived at the scene after the collision, said he saw the taxi driver and cyclist arguing.

“Both claimed they had the right of way,” he recounted.

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Photos shared by the Stomper show emergency responders attending to the cyclist, while a police officer is seen next to an orange bicycle. A Strides Premier taxi is parked by the side of the road.

Strides Premier cabby assisting with police investigations

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10am, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at 10.05am.

A 62-year-old male cyclist was conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

“A 66-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to Strides Premier for more information.

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