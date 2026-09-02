According to the Stomper, the cyclist “appeared to make no attempt to slow down”.

Cyclist runs red light, narrowly misses elderly pedestrians in Punggol: ‘This guy is too much’

A Punggol resident is arguing for stronger enforcement against dangerous cycling after he witnessed a cyclist running a red light and nearly hitting two elderly male pedestrians.

Stomper Vincent had been driving along his usual route at Punggol Walk in the morning of Sept 1.

As he stopped at a red light before a pedestrian crossing outside Treasure Trove condominium at 7.47am, he witnessed “a very dangerous incident” that was also captured on his dashcam.

“A cyclist travelling at high speed dashed through a red traffic light and narrowly missed two elderly pedestrians who were crossing the road,” said Vincent.

According to him, the cyclist “appeared to make no attempt to slow down” even though the light had turned red and pedestrians had begun crossing.

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The Stomper recalled that he was unable to react in the moment when the bicycle “zoomed” past.

“Fortunately, the pedestrians were not hit, but this was an extremely close call and could easily have resulted in a serious accident,” Vincent added.

“Honestly, I usually close one eye for such matters... but this guy is too much,” he said.

He has heard of cyclists running red lights, but “dashing through walking pedestrians” is a much rarer occurrence.

According to the Active Mobility Act, cyclists must obey all traffic signals and ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads.

Following the incident, Vincent submitted an online report to the Traffic Police.

The concerned Stomper hopes that such incidents will prompt authorities to “consider whether existing laws and enforcement measures governing cyclists are sufficient, particularly for dangerous behaviour such as running red lights and travelling at excessive speeds”.

He believes that clearer laws and stronger enforcement against dangerous cycling would help make Singapore’s roads and pedestrian crossings safer for everyone.

“This guy must be held accountable,” said Vincent.

Stomp has reached out to the Traffic Police for comment.

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