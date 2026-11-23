The Hyundai car came dangerously close to the Stomper’s bicycle.

Cyclist in CBD forced to brake as car comes dangerously close, had earlier road rage encounter with same driver

A cyclist was forced to brake to avoid a collision with a private-hire vehicle (PHV) that came dangerously close to his bicycle. He encountered the same driver along Cross Street just shortly before that.

Stomper Guan Xing said the incident happened on Nov 20 at about 3.49pm while he was cycling through the Central Business District.

He shared footage from his bicycle-mounted camera showing a grey Hyundai crossing in front of him and braking along Cross Street, before the junction with Telok Ayer Street .

Upset by the manoeuvre, Guan Xing made an inappropriate hand gesture towards the driver. While the gesture cannot be seen in the footage, the Stomper has since acknowledged and apologised for it.

Shortly afterwards, the same vehicle approached him again further along Cross Street, near the junction with South Bridge Road.

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‘I heard a prolonged, aggressive horn’

“I did not realise that the driver had apparently been following me after the first encounter,” Guan Xing told Stomp.

“I only became aware of his presence when I heard a prolonged, aggressive blast of the vehicle’s horn. Shortly afterwards, the Hyundai appeared right beside me.”

The footage shows the Hyundai coming dangerously close alongside Guan Xing’s bicycle, leaving him with little room to manoeuvre beside the roadside kerb.

He can be seen braking to a halt to avoid colliding with the car.

“Had I continued moving forward, I believe a collision would have occurred,” he said.

Guan Xing suspected that the driver had deliberately followed him after their earlier encounter, although he acknowledged that he could not confirm the motorist’s intentions.

Heated confrontation caught on camera

The incident subsequently escalated into a heated verbal confrontation between the two men.

In a recording of the exchange, Guan Xing can be heard saying: “It’s okay, I got camera.”

The driver repeatedly accused him of touching his vehicle, shouting: “Hey, you touch my car!” and “I got touch your property or not?”

The men also argued over the earlier driving manoeuvre, with one insisting: “You cut! Then I follow traffic rule, mah!”

Towards the end of the recording, Guan Xing repeatedly shouted for the driver to get out of his vehicle, saying: “Come down, come down!” and, “We go police station!”

According to Guan Xing, the driver denied driving recklessly and maintained that he had signalled before turning and had the right of way.

Guan Xing said he was alarmed by the second encounter, particularly because of how vulnerable cyclists are when riding alongside motor vehicles.

“At that moment, my priority was preventing an accident and protecting myself from potential injury,” he said.

He managed to continue his journey without injury or damage to his bicycle.

Guan Xing said an edited video of the confrontation had since circulated widely online, but felt the clip did not adequately explain the driving incidents that preceded it.

“I have publicly acknowledged my inappropriate behaviour, expressed remorse and apologised,” he said.

“However, I believe the public should also understand the circumstances that led to the confrontation.”

He stressed that he was not trying to justify his gesture, but wanted to highlight the dangers of road aggression towards vulnerable road users.

Cyclist lodges police report after road rage incident

Following the incident, Guan Xing checked the vehicle’s registration through the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) OneMotoring portal and said it was registered under the chauffeured private hire car scheme .

He also contacted LTA and several ride-hailing operators, including Grab, Gojek, TADA and Ryde, to seek assistance in identifying the driver’s affiliated platform.

Guan Xing said he lodged a police report on Nov 21 and submitted supporting video evidence.

He hopes sharing his experience will encourage motorists to maintain a safe distance from cyclists, even during disagreements on the road.

“Regardless of whether a cyclist gestures in frustration, there is absolutely no justification for a motorist to respond by driving dangerously close to a bicycle,” he said.

“What may seem like a minor confrontation from behind the steering wheel could result in serious injury or death for the cyclist.”

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

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