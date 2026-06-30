Customer shares delivery PIN in advance, but $12 lunch never arrives: Foodpanda apologises for mixed messages

A customer was left without her lunch after a Foodpanda order was marked as delivered despite never reaching her.

The Stomper said she had ordered mee goreng from Killiney Kopitiam at Lorong Telok on June 18 for $12.23.

“I’m just a corporate girlie who was looking forward to lunch during a busy workday,” she said.

Knowing she would not be at her desk when the rider arrived, she messaged the rider through the app, asking him to leave the order with her office receptionist, and provided the four-digit delivery PIN in advance.

She shared a screenshot showing the rider acknowledging her instructions.

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PHOTO: STOMP

About five minutes later, she received a notification that her order had been delivered.

“As I was occupied with work at the time, I did not think much of it,” she said.

However, when she went to the reception area to collect it, the food was nowhere to be found.

She also noticed that no delivery photo had been uploaded.

“I provided the PIN solely because I would not be available to receive the order in person, not as confirmation that I had received the food,” said the Stomper.

“I am extremely disappointed by how this situation was handled.

“Beyond the cost of the meal, what concerns me most is the lack of accountability. Imagine if the customer had been elderly, disabled or someone who genuinely depended on that meal.”

Customer receives conflicting responses

The Stomper said she initially contacted Foodpanda customer support and was told there was little that could be done because she had already provided the correct delivery PIN.

She also shared screenshots showing one customer service agent initially telling her that the order had been marked as delivered “from a location far from your address”, before later asking her to disregard the message, saying it had been sent by mistake.

Unsatisfied, she contacted Foodpanda again.

According to the Stomper, a second customer service agent similarly informed her that the system showed the order had been marked as delivered at a location “significantly different” from her delivery address before approving a refund.

PHOTOS: STOMP

Although she eventually received her money back, she remained concerned about the inconsistent handling of the case.

“As a result of this experience, I have decided to stop using and supporting Foodpanda,” she said.

“I am sharing this not to attack anyone, but to raise awareness and encourage better safeguards for customers in similar situations.”

Foodpanda apologises

In response to a Stomp query, Foodpanda said it is aware of the Stomper’s feedback and have looked into the matter.

“We acknowledge that the customer received inconsistent responses during their interactions with our customer support team, and apologise for the confusion caused,” a Foodpanda spokesperson said.

“The delivery PIN is an important security feature designed to help verify that an order has been successfully handed over to the intended recipient. For this reason, customers should only share the PIN once they have received their order, even if alternative delivery arrangements have been made. This helps to safeguard both customers and delivery partners.

“We will continue to review and strengthen our internal processes to ensure similar cases are handled appropriately.”

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