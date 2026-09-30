The Stomper was “disgusted” upon seeing the “black objects” floating in the sugarcane juice.

What a Stomper thought would be a refreshing drink instead left him reeling after he saw insects floating in his sugarcane juice bought from a vending machine in Tampines.

The incident happened at about 4.45pm on April 24 after he bought a drink from a SuperCane vending machine at Prime supermarket at Block 954C Tampines Street 96.

After collecting the sealed cup from the machine, he shook it and was shocked to see “some black objects” through the translucent plastic.

Customer finds insects in sugarcane juice from Tampines vending machine

Videos shared with Stomp show what appear to be two black specks floating in the sugarcane juice.

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“Disgusted” by the sight, the Stomper decided not to drink it and requested a refund instead.

He did so via WhatsApp to the company’s hotline, but received no response or acknowledgement of his request.

The Stomper asked for a refund immediately after finding the insect in the juice. PHOTO: STOMP

It was not until he followed up more than two months later on June 25 that the business responded.

The refund was transferred to his PayNow account within a day.

The Stomper had to chase the company for an update on his refund request. PHOTO: STOMP

Concerns raised about hygiene and maintenance of juice machines

The Stomper initially thought it was a one-off incident and did not think much of it — that is, until he saw a video of a woman finding dark specks in orange juice purchased from another vending machine.

Reminded of his own encounter, the Stomper began questioning how clean juice vending machines are and how often they are maintained.

He also reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), hoping the matter would be looked into.

In a statement shared with Stomp, SFA said it is looking into the matter.

“Operators of food vending machines with in-machine food processing functions, such as juicing are required to be licensed by SFA and implement a regular cleaning and maintenance regime,” the agency said.

SuperCane apologises, steps up cleaning and maintenance procedures

In response to Stomp’s queries, SuperCane co-founder Leroy Chiang confirmed that the company was aware of the incident.

“Every SuperCane cup should be one our customers can enjoy with complete confidence, and we take this very seriously,” he said.

“Finding an insect in a drink is unacceptable, and we are deeply sorry for this experience.”

Chiang said the company has reached out to the customer directly and apologised that its initial response had not been as personal as it should have.

He also explained that the internal compartments of SuperCane’s machines are enclosed during normal operation and are only exposed when opened for cleaning, restocking or maintenance.

“This may have created the opportunity for insects to enter,” he said.

Following the incident, SuperCane examined the machine, reviewed procedures across its machines and introduced stronger quality checks during servicing.

Machines rinsed at least 6 times a day

According to Chiang, each SuperCane machine undergoes automatic rinse cycles at least six times a day, flushing the juice pathway throughout operating hours.

Each machine is also maintained daily and undergoes a full deep clean three times a week.

This entails the dismantling of every removable food-contact component, which an employee cleans individually.

The filter mesh is removed and washed separately from the filter box, while the juice tubing is taken out and scrubbed using a dedicated brush.

The team additionally empties the used-cane bin and cleans the drip tray, sensor and cup collection area before wiping down the machine’s exterior and touchscreen.

The company said its sugarcane is delivered fresh from Malaysia daily and checked at four stages before being loaded into the machines.

Staff also inspect each machine whenever it is opened for servicing and will pause operations if anything concerning is found, until the issue is resolved.

To deter insects, SuperCane applies food-safe pest deterrents to designated areas inside each machine, with a separate treatment for the exterior.

The company also checks its cups before loading them, and has installed a cover for the cup storage tube that stays closed until each cup is dispensed for use.

Chiang said the company would fully cooperate with SFA on any enquiries.

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