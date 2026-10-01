Stomper Sera said her boyfriend bought the drink from an iSlurp vending machine at Hougang 1 on Sept 29.

Customer feels ‘cheated’ after getting ‘almost empty’ cup of apple juice from Hougang iSlurp machine

A man looking forward to getting some apple juice for himself and his girlfriend was in for a surprise when his drink came out of an iSlurp vending machine “almost empty”.

Stomper Sera said her boyfriend bought the drink from iSlurp’s vending machine at Hougang 1 at around 3.42pm on Sept 29.

Instead of getting a full serving, the apple juice came out almost empty — the first time he had encountered such an issue.

When asked how he felt, Sera said: “Cheated, confused as he was really looking forward to getting the drink for me and him.”

She shared a photo and video of the cup, which appeared to contain only a small amount of liquid at the bottom.

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The Stomper said the couple scanned the QR code on the vending machine to request a refund and also emailed iSlurp, but did not receive a response until she posted about the incident on her Instagram Story and tagged the company.

She has since corresponded with a customer service representative on her refund.

Sera only received a reply when she tagged the company in an Instagram story. PHOTO: STOMP

iSlurp says it is checking the machine

In response to Stomp’s queries on Sept 30, iSlurp said it had been unable to locate the email or refund submission mentioned by Sera.

A representative from the company said: “The customer mentioned that they had emailed us earlier. However, we’ve checked the email address they provided, including our spam/junk folder, but we couldn’t locate any email from them.”

iSlurp also checked its submission records, but could not find a refund submission from them either.

It has reached out to the email address Sera provided on Instagram to request supporting documents needed to process the refund, but is still awaiting a response.

It added that its field team had also been contacted to check the vending machine and investigate the possible cause of the issue.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” said iSlurp.

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