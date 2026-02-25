Customer complains of getting 'old' apple juice that filled only 1/3 of cup, iSlurp founder explains

A customer was left frustrated after an automated juice machine filled only one-third of his cup, and even more so when he encountered issues with the refund process.

Stomper Mohamedy said the incident happened on Feb 18 at Hougang 1, where he bought apple juice from an iSlurp vending machine for $2.50.

However, the drink did not come out as expected.

"It came out one-third (of a cup) and was an old batch of apple juice," Mohamedy claimed.

He said when he tried to submit a complaint via the QR code displayed on the machine, he ran into problems: "They have a QR code to report issues, but I could not attach pictures or submit my feedback."

Mohamedy hopes the company can "take responsibility" for machine malfunctions.

iSlurp cites new technology and 'insane' rents

In response to Stomp's queries, Ashwin Purushottam, founder of iSlurp, said the company recently implemented QR codes to make it easier for customers to report faults and request refunds.

He explained that the system helps iSlurp to identify which machine has issues through geolocation data. A staff member processes refund requests within 24 hours, excluding weekends and public holidays – these refund requests are usually processed the next business day.

However, Mr Purushottam acknowledged the Stomper's feedback and said improvements are being made.

"I'll make a change based on your feedback and still include the email ID, so the customer can directly email us if the QR code process stalls," he added.

Mr Purushottam also noted that apple juice dispensing machines are still relatively new.

"It is surprisingly more complicated than orange juice machines, and we're still working with our manufacturer to improve the machines themselves."

He said iSlurp also has a full-time technician servicing the machines and that the email option for customer feedback has been added. Additionally, all QR codes are working and all pending refunds have been processed as of Feb 25.

While he declined to comment on the total number of vending machines iSlurp in Singapore, Mr Purushottam said the company aims to "standardise (prices) over time". However, due to "insane" rents in some locations, the price of apple juice at some outlets have to be adjusted.

He also told Stomp that iSlurp hand washes and dries every apple, adding: "My kids also drink it so I'm very particular about the cleanliness."

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics food

complaint