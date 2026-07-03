Curious man answers fake police WhatsApp video call, stunned that scammer knows his middle name

Receiving repeated WhatsApp video calls from someone claiming to be a police officer was enough to pique one man’s curiosity.

Instead of ignoring the latest call, he decided to answer it — without turning on his camera or saying a word.

Stomper Wee said he answered the call on June 27 at around 6pm.

“I had received around three or four WhatsApp video calls from a number beginning with +92, the international country calling code for Pakistan,” he said.

“Once I saw the country code and that the WhatsApp profile displayed the Singapore Police Force logo, I knew it was a scam.”

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Curious to see how the scam worked, Wee answered the video call but kept his own camera switched off.

“I told myself I must be strong in my mindset,” he said. “I understand they are professional scammers, so I kept reminding myself it was just a scam call.”

Instead of introducing himself, the man on the other end repeatedly called out Wee’s middle name in a stern voice while accusing him of being involved in criminal cases.

“He kept calling my middle name more than 10 times,” recalled Wee, who said he was “stunned for a few seconds”.

“I guess this is the crucial point where many people become shocked and scared. Once someone knows your name and accuses you of criminal offences, you might panic and stop thinking logically.”

Wee remained silent throughout the roughly 30-second call before the scammer eventually hung up.

He managed to capture a screenshot of the caller, who was wearing what resembled a Singapore Police Force uniform, with a cap and mask on.

Although surprised that the scammer knew his middle name, Wee did not make a police report as he recognised it as a scam from the outset.

‘Don’t let them scare you’

He said this was not the first time he had encountered scammers impersonating Singapore authorities.

“Last year, I also received calls from people claiming to be Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officers,” he said. “They claimed I was involved in criminal cases too. I immediately hung up because I knew our government authorities wouldn’t call like that.”

He also recalled receiving scam SMSes claiming a parcel was being held by customs and that payment was required before it could be released.

“I don’t even remember ordering anything from overseas,” he said.

Reflecting on his experiences, Wee urged others to remain calm if they receive similar calls.

“Don’t let them scare you and make you panic,” he said. “Once you panic, you won’t be able to think logically. Stand firm with your thoughts and always stay vigilant.”

Police will not contact you through WhatsApp video calls

The police had previously warned the public in April to remain vigilant against phishing scams involving video calls by scammers impersonating police officers.

They said officers will not contact members of the public through unsolicited WhatsApp video calls or other unofficial communication platforms.

Members of the public who receive suspicious calls should hang up immediately and verify any claims through official government channels. If in doubt, they can call the ScamShield Helpline on 1799 or visit the ScamShield website for advice.

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