A couple was seen openly kissing and embracing at Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex while kids splashed around nearby.

Couple repeatedly kiss and embrace at Bukit Canberra pool, mum uncomfortable with PDA around kids

A mother was concerned after seeing a couple repeatedly kissing and embracing at Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex.

Stomper Alexis was at the pool with her family, including her two young children, when she spotted the couple at about 11.26am on Sept 27.

Photos and a video shared with Stomp show the pair embracing and kissing in the pool while children splash in the water nearby.

“I understand that couples may show affection towards each other, but I felt that the behaviour observed was not appropriate for the setting, especially with many young children and families nearby,” she told Stomp.

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She said her concern stemmed from the swimming pool being a public recreational facility frequented by families.

“As a parent, I was uncomfortable having my own children exposed to it, and I was also concerned that other young kids present might observe and pick up on that kind of behaviour in an environment meant for wholesome family fun,” she said.

Alexis stressed that she shared the incident not to identify or shame the couple, but to encourage consideration for others using the pool.

“I hope visitors can be mindful of their surroundings and the presence of children and other members of the public when using shared recreational spaces,” she added.

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