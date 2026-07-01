Couple on mobility device caught ‘speeding’ and running red light while blasting loud music in Bishan

A Bishan resident has had enough of what she describes as a pair of mobility device users allegedly racing through her neighbourhood every morning, putting pedestrians at risk.

Stomper Angela shared videos taken near the Bishan 8 condominium, facing Junction 8 shopping mall, on July 1 at around 6.32am.

“This couple speeds along the covered walkway outside Bishan 8 every day,” said the Stomper.

“They head towards Braddell and don’t seem to care whether there are pedestrians around.

“They play loud music and today I finally managed to capture them running a red light.”

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Angela called for the couple to be “taken to task”, adding: “They’re not just risking their own lives by running a red light, they’re endangering other road users too.”

The videos appear to show the pair travelling on a motorised mobility device before going across a pedestrian crossing while the red man signal is still showing.

Stomp could not independently verify the speed of the mobility device from the videos. However, the Stomper said it appeared to be travelling “very fast”.

Angela said she has had several close calls with the couple.

“About a month ago, I had just come out of my condo’s side gate and was almost run over,” she said.

“Another time, a schoolgirl walked out after me and she was almost hit too.

“I shouted at them, but they probably couldn’t hear me over their speakers.”

She added that many students use the area in the mornings.

“In any case, they are a menace on a daily basis for Bishan 8 residents. A lot of students leave for school around that time.”

What are the rules for mobility devices?

Under the Active Mobility Act, personal mobility aids (PMAs) include manual and motorised wheelchairs as well as mobility scooters designed to assist individuals who are unable to walk or have difficulty walking.

The device seen in the videos appears to have seating for two people. According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), PMAs are designed to carry only one individual and have only one seat.

Different rules apply to PMAs and personal mobility devices (PMDs). While PMAs are permitted on footpaths, pedestrian-only paths, cycling paths and shared paths, PMDs are only allowed on cycling paths and shared paths. Neither category of device is allowed on roads.

PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

In tightened rules that kicked into effect on June 1, all motorised PMAs must travel at no more than 6kmh on public paths. Existing devices capable of higher speeds may continue to be used until the end of 2028, but they must still be ridden at no more than 6kmh on public paths.

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