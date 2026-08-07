Couple get intimate at Yishun park, woman’s moaning disturbs Stomper: ‘They continued for 20 to 30 minutes’

A Yishun resident said he was disturbed after witnessing a couple’s intimate behaviour at a neighbourhood park late at night.

Stomper Anonymous said he spotted the couple near Block 107 Yishun Avenue 5 at about 11pm on Aug 6.

He shared a video taken from the common corridor of his block, showing a man and woman sitting closely together on a bench.

In the video, the man’s hand appears to be between the woman’s legs while she is looking at her phone.

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“The guy kept his hand close and continuously touched the lady while she moaned,” the Stomper said. “He then went on to French kiss the lady who was in his arms.”

“They continued their interaction for around 20 to 30 minutes.”

The Stomper added that he was “disgusted” by the couple’s “lack of social awareness”.

“It was late at night, but the sounds produced by their actions disturbed the peace of the quiet neighbourhood,” he said.

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