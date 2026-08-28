Condo residents who have witnessed how the dog is treated are concerned.

Corgi allegedly left in sun at Seletar condo for over an hour daily and dragged by leash, SPCA makes urgent visit

A corgi seen struggling to move and allegedly left in the afternoon sun for more than an hour a day has prompted concerns among residents at Nim Gardens, a condominium in Seletar.

Stomper K, a private animal rescuer, alerted Stomp to the case after receiving videos from a resident who was concerned about the dog’s welfare.

The resident told the rescuer that she first noticed the situation about two weeks ago and sought advice from dog-related Facebook groups as she was unsure whether the treatment was acceptable.

Videos taken on Aug 17 at about 1pm and shared with Stomp show the corgi apparently having difficulty using its hind legs.

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In one clip, a woman holding the dog’s leash is seen pulling it along as its hindquarters drag across the ground.

Another shows the dog on a grass patch, where it appears to struggle to move around.

According to K, residents had repeatedly observed the corgi being taken outside at around 1pm and allegedly left in the sun for more than an hour at a time.

The dog’s age is unknown, although the rescuer believes it is a senior dog based on its apparent physical condition.

She said the resident had approached her after becoming increasingly worried about the animal.

“A number of other residents are aware of the corgi’s plight but advised her not to stir up trouble,” K told Stomp.

She added that she decided to share the case publicly as she hoped the dog’s welfare concerns could be addressed.

Residents allegedly told dog had to be ‘sunned’ for an hour

The Stomper also shared messages from the resident detailing neighbours’ concerns.

According to the resident, other residents had spoken to the domestic helper who handled the dog. The helper allegedly told them the dog’s owner would reprimand her if she did not put it in the sun for an hour each day.

The resident also recounted an incident in which the dog was allegedly pulled towards a lift, and the lift doors closed on it, prompting a neighbour to rush over to help.

“The neighbour told them to please don’t drag [the dog]. Use a trolley or something,” the resident said in a message to K.

SPCA makes urgent visit after second report

In response to a Stomp query, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it was first alerted to the case by a member of the public on Aug 18.

Its inspectors attempted to visit the family’s home on Aug 20 but received no response at the door.

A Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) officer informed them that the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks), had attended to the case.

SPCA subsequently consulted AVS and said it was informed that investigations were under way.

However, SPCA received a second report on Aug 24 raising concerns that the dog had again been seen under the hot sun for an hour that day.

“Given the rising temperatures and risk of heatstroke, our inspectors made an urgent visit on Aug 25 to check that the dog was safe if let outdoors,” SPCA said.

When the inspectors arrived, they saw the dog alone on a grass patch under direct sunlight and panting.

The domestic helper was sitting nearby in the shade, SPCA said.

Inspectors spoke with her and advised on the dog’s welfare, including how to handle it if it was unable to walk on a leash due to weakness in its hind legs.

“In particular, dragging a dog by the leash can injure the dog or create a fearful association with walks,” SPCA said.

The inspectors then carried the corgi to a sheltered area and advised the helper to give it water to cool down.

They also spoke to an MCST officer and subsequently managed to contact the dog’s owner by phone.

SPCA said its findings have been conveyed to the authorities to support their investigations.

Stomp has contacted NParks for more information.

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