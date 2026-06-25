Convoy of e-bike riders spotted ‘speeding’ along Boon Lay Way

A Stomper was alarmed after witnessing what appeared to be a convoy of e-bike riders allegedly speeding along Boon Lay Way on June 23.

He shared a video he took at about 6.09pm.

In the video, multiple e-bikes or power-assisted bicycles (PABs) can be seen travelling together while keeping pace with surrounding traffic during the evening peak hour.

Some of the riders were not wearing helmets.

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Asked how he felt about what he had witnessed, the Stomper summed it up in two words: “Road hazard.”

Another Stomper, Randy, also alerted Stomp to screenshots of the same incident shared on Singapore Uncensored’s Facebook page, where the post has garnered more than 190 reactions and 150 comments.

Netizens call for stricter regulations

Many netizens expressed concern over the riders’ safety and called for tighter regulations.

One commenter wrote: “True most treat it like COE-less bike. Can ride very fast and no helmet as if they got iron head.”

Another labelled the riders as “king of the roads”.

Some called for licensing requirements similar to those for motorcyclists, as well as compulsory theory and practical tests and insurance coverage.

A couple of commenters also claimed they had frequently seen large numbers of e-bike riders along Boon Lay Way, particularly at night, and alleged that several did not wear helmets.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about e-bike riders on Boon Lay Way. Earlier this year, Stomp reported on an e-bike rider who was allegedly travelling at 70kmh along the same road on Jan 10.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), all users of PABs must pass a mandatory theory test before riding on roads or cycling paths. Riders must also be at least 16 years old, wear a suitable protective helmet and comply with traffic rules and signals.

PABs are subject to technical requirements, including a maximum assisted speed of 25kmh, and must be fitted with front white lights and rear red lights or reflectors when ridden at night.

First-time offenders found using a non-compliant PAB may face a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

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