The incident took place at around 8.30am on Aug 24.

‘Come out now’: Topless man shouts at Bukit Timah condo guard and residents after noise complaint against him

A man was caught on camera yelling at a security guard and condominium residents after allegedly being informed of a noise complaint against him.

Stomper Tony shared a video and photos of the incident with Stomp, which took place in a condominium in the Bukit Timah area on Aug 24.

At around 8.30am, a topless man was at the condominium’s barbecue pit, allegedly playing music from his mobile phone out loud.

According to Tony, another resident had lodged a noise complaint. Thereafter, a security guard approached the topless man and instructed him to turn off his music.

Confrontation between the man and the security guard

“The man started shouting ‘No, no, no’ and asked for the person who called to come down and settle with him in Chinese,” recounted the Stomper.

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Eventually, the Stomper said the topless man left the scene.

Based on Tony’s video, the man appeared agitated when the guard confronted him. He can be seen typing on his phone before flashing the screen at the guard.

The guard also appears to show the man something on his phone.

The man then shouts “no” repeatedly and starts pacing and looking above him. Waving his arm in the air, he says “Come out now” several times in Mandarin.

He gesticulates wildly, challenging the alleged complainant to identify themselves.

He then slings a towel over his left shoulder and asks the guard loudly in Mandarin, “What is this place?”

“No house,” the man shouts, alluding to the fact that he was playing his music in an open space and not in someone else’s home.

He then challenges the complainant to “come out” again.

Stomp called the condominium on Aug 25 and was instructed to email the management office.

The condominium has not responded to Stomp’s emails sent on Aug 25, Aug 27 and Aug 30.

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