Stomper C accused a customer of refusing to pay in cash and subsequently harassing her.

‘Come to my house, f**k you’: Foodpanda customer refuses to pay cash on delivery, harasses rider over call

A Foodpanda delivery rider says a customer who had opted to pay cash on delivery (COD) was not present to pay for his order. To make matters worse, he “sexually harassed” her when she tried to contact him.

On Sept 23, Stomper C was delivering an order to an HDB unit in Ang Mo Kio shortly before 3pm.

“He told me to WhatsApp him as soon as I reached his place, so I called him and he said he would pay me but then went MIA (missing in action),” alleged C.

According to C, the customer had initially given her the following instructions:

Turn on her video

Show herself knocking on the unit repeatedly

Let him know if anyone emerges from the unit

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When no one answered the door, C was instructed to “wait and hang up”. She sent the customer a WhatsApp message, which bore just a single tick, suggesting that she had been blocked.

She then called him via the Foodpanda app, but was horrified when he appeared to start “sexually harassing her” while continuing to refuse to make his payment.

C shared an audio recording of the phone call between her and the customer. In the tense exchange, conducted in a mix of English and Mandarin, the Stomper can be heard telling the man that she would “post online”.

The man responded: “Post what online? If you want to post, go ahead.”

C said she would report him to the police for harassment, chiding him for wasting her time by refusing to pay for his order. She then described him as “sick”.

The man retorted by saying: “I didn’t even touch your p***y sia, sister. You say I harass you ah?”

The Stomper proceeded to call the man a pervert, to which the man responded: “I pervert how? Come to my house, I f**k you.”

Though C contacted the Foodpanda support team to explain the situation, the $19.29 that the customer should have paid in cash was still deducted from her wallet.

The Stomper said this was the second time she had encountered a problem with a COD order and questioned protections for riders when customers refuse to pay, but the order is marked as “completed”.

Though she contacted the Foodpanda support team to explain the situation, the order amount was deducted from her wallet. PHOTOS: STOMP

“It’s hard enough to deliver and earn money, but now (when we) encounter customers like this, also no help,” lamented the rider.

The initial instructions from the customer also made her wonder if he had been a loan shark harassing a debtor. “Him harassing me was just a bonus,” she added.

C also said that she had lodged a police report against the man. In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Stomp also understands that the customer in question has had previous troubles with COD orders and has been suspended from the payment mode.

As of Sept 24, C updated that Foodpanda has reached out to her and the full amount has been refunded to her rider wallet.

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