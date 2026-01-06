Close call as 'transformer' delivery rider cuts into lane at Compassvale Road

A delivery rider suddenly changed lanes while turning left, putting other road users at risk.

Stomper Anonymous was driving along Compassvale Road towards Punggol Road when a delivery rider on an e-bike abruptly moved into his lane from the right side.

The incident occurred last week, though Anonymous is unable to recall the exact date.

The van in front of Anonymous had to brake suddenly.

"The motorcycle behind me was also forced to stop abruptly," the Stomper said.

"'Transformer' delivery riders have changed the driving landscape here. Drivers have to adjust our driving habits also.

Anonymous wishes to raise awareness about the incident, explaining: "When drivers turn left, we are trained to turn our heads fully to the right to check for oncoming vehicles through the side window.

"For a short moment, we can't see the front, and the A-pillar blocks our view of the pedestrian crossing.

"We assume that pedestrians will not suddenly transform, but delivery riders ride by their own rules, suddenly transform here and there."

Anonymous ended with a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant on the roads: "Ride safe, drive safe everyone — please don't anyhow transform here and there, can?"

