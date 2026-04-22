Circles.Life customer learns he can’t cancel his plan ‘any time’ as claimed by telco, complains to IMDA

A Circles.Life customer trying to cancel his “contract-free” plan was upset to learn that he could not “cancel any time” as advertised by the telco.

Stomper Maninder had taken up the Senior Plan in early April.

Designed for Singaporeans aged 60 and above, the Senior Plan is a mobile plan offering 500GB of data and unlimited talk time for $5 a month. It was touted as “contract-free”, where you can cancel anytime without penalty, and there are no hidden charges.

However, Maninder was unhappy with the plan. “I was most dissatisfied and disappointed by the limits in their AI promises,” he explained. Therefore, he decided to cancel the plan after less than two weeks.

“I was told by their rep that termination can only take place after at least two billing cycles and that is in the agreement,” recounted the Stomper. “I was asked to message back after the second billing cycle to terminate my plan.”

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The Circles.Life general terms and conditions state that for the customer to initiate a termination request, he must have been a customer for at least two billing cycles. A billing cycle is one calendar month. This means the customer can terminate his plan only after at least two months.

“This goes totally against their promise of no contract and being able to terminate the line at any time,” contended the Stomper.

PHOTO: CIRCLES.LIFE

He complained to Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on April 12: “This is very unfair and entrapment at its worst, and goes against their promises in the ad for their service.”

IMDA replied that it had asked Circles.Life to look into the matter and contact Maninder directly to address his concerns. Maninder told Stomp he received a call from Circles.Life immediately afterwards.

“The officer who called told me she did it in response to my complaint,” said the Stomper. “They resolved the issue by allowing the termination and even cancelled any charges. They also promised to alter the website to reflect the truth. That is left to be seen.”

In response to a Stomp query, a Circles.Life spokesperson said on April 17 that its customer service team was working directly with the customer to resolve the issue.

“We address all individual customer matters,” the spokesperson told Stomp.

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