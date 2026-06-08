The incident happened on May 27 at Botanic Gardens

Child in Peugeot allegedly dents Stomper’s car at Botanic Gardens, leaving him with repair bill and no recourse

A driver was left with a $100 repair bill after a child allegedly opened a car door into his parked vehicle at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The child’s family then allegedly drove off without leaving any contact details.



Stomper Anonymous said the incident occurred at Small Batch, located within the Botanic Gardens, on May 27 at about 3.09pm. The Stomper had parked his car and gone for a stroll in the gardens.



When he returned at around 5.10pm, he discovered a dent on the front right door of his vehicle.

After reviewing his dashcam footage, Anonymous said he saw a child seated on a man’s lap in the front passenger seat of a Malaysian-registered Peugeot.

In the footage, a foot can be seen pushing open the passenger door. The door appears to strike the Stomper’s parked car.

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A girl wearing a pink cap and sporting two ponytails is then seen getting down from the man’s lap and exiting the Peugeot.

In another image shared by Anonymous, the girl appears to look at the damage.

The girl appeared to touch the Stomper’s car before her family walked away. PHOTO: STOMP

According to the Stomper, no contact details were left behind.

“The dent is honestly small,” he told Stomp. “But it’s irresponsible behaviour for the adult not to leave contact details after the child had dented my car.”

Left to pay for repairs himself

As the family had already left by the time he returned to his vehicle, Anonymous said he was unable to speak to them. He subsequently made a police report.

The Stomper said he also checked with several workshops but was told it would be difficult, if not impossible, to make an insurance claim against a foreign-registered vehicle directly.

“In the end, I had to repair the dent at my own expense,” he said.

The repair cost him about $100, on top of the time spent making reports and arranging repairs.

“I feel that there is limited recourse for Singaporean drivers involved in incidents with foreign-registered vehicles,” he added.

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

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