The bus captain honked many times to alert the car owner, but to no avail.

Car parked in bus lane outside Aperia Mall blocks traffic during lunchtime, honked at many times

Finding parking during the lunch rush can be a challenge, but that does not mean that one can park illegally.

One driver who did just that recently by parking in the bus lane outside Aperia Mall ended up blocking a bus that was filtering out onto the main road.

Stomper Jack, who witnessed the incident, told Stomp that it occurred during lunchtime on Sept 18. He spotted an orange Honda Fit parked at the front end of the bus lane at about 1pm.

While he was unsure how long the car was left unattended there for, it was apparently enough to cause an obstruction.

Jack said: “The bus was unable to move forward and (the bus captain) kept honking, in hopes that the driver would come back.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

It is unclear when the car eventually left the spot.

Illegal parking near bus stops an offence

According to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) OneMotoring website, parking within 9 metres of a bus stop is an illegal parking offence.

First-time offenders driving light vehicles may face a $70 fine, while repeat offenders face a $110 fine.

Members of the public who would like to report such offences can do so via the OneMotoring website or the Municipal Service Office OneService App, under the illegal parking category.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.