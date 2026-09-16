The black car was first hit by a taxi.

Car involved in accident near Sentosa gets hit again while waiting, police tracing second taxi driver

A woman involved in an accident near Sentosa had the misfortune of having her car hit a second time while waiting at the scene — and police are now trying to trace the second taxi driver.

Stomper Cherry shared photos of the incident, which occurred along Sentosa Gateway towards Telok Blangah Road on Sept 13 at about 9pm.

She told Stomp that her sister was driving the black car involved.

According to Cherry, her sister’s car was first involved in an accident with a taxi and was subsequently moved a short distance away while they waited for the authorities to arrive.

However, while the car was stationary, another taxi allegedly struck its rear before leaving the scene.

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What happened during the second taxi accident

“The second taxi hit and ran,” Cherry said.

She added that the second collision worsened the damage to her sister’s car.

Photos shared with Stomp show extensive scrapes and damage to the rear right side of the black car, with pieces of debris on the road.

The second impact left extensive scrapes on the car. PHOTO: STOMP

Another photo shows a taxi beside the damaged car.

Cherry hopes the driver of the second taxi will come forward.

Her sister later made a police report.

In the report seen by Stomp, she said her car was initially hit on its rear right side by another vehicle.

While waiting for police to arrive, she said a second taxi struck the same area of her car.

She alleged that the taxi driver wound down his window and shouted at her for stopping there before driving away without exchanging particulars.

The woman also stated in her police report that she developed lower back pain after the accident and went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she was given three days of medical leave.

Police tracing second taxi driver involved in Sentosa incident

In response to a Stomp query, police said they were alerted to an accident involving two taxis and a car along Sentosa Gateway towards Telok Blangah Road at about 9pm.

A 65-year-old male taxi driver was taken conscious to the hospital.

“The second taxi driver had left the scene before police arrived and efforts to trace the taxi driver are underway,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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