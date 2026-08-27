The car driver had left the scene before the police’s arrival.

Car ends up on kerb after skidding in Sengkang, police looking for driver who left scene

A car was involved in an accident after skidding along Sengkang East Road towards Buangkok Green in the early hours of Aug 27.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.20am.

No injuries were reported.

“The car driver had left the scene before the police’s arrival,” said a police spokesperson. “Efforts to trace the car driver are underway.”

Stomper Gary said he saw four police officers arriving at the scene.

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“The car had knocked down a traffic light and its airbag was activated,” observed the Stomper.

A damaged traffic light could be seen on the ground. PHOTO: STOMP

Photos he shared show a dark-coloured car mounting the kerb and on a pedestrian walkway. A damaged traffic light can be seen on the ground.

Gary added: “The driver and passenger were no longer at the scene. I guess they ran off.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

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