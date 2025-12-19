Car crashes into shophouse after collision at Geylang Road, driver assisting with investigations

A car crashed into a shophouse at 803 Geylang Road after a collision with another car on Dec 18.

Stomper Jason came across the aftermath of the accident at about 1pm and said the car appeared to have lost control before crashing into the shophouse.

In response to Stomp's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 12.05pm.

According to the police, the accident involved two cars at the junction of Guillemard Road and Geylang Road.

A 39-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

SCDF said its assistance was not required.

