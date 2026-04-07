Car collides into bus at Sims Avenue bus stop

An SBS Transit bus and a car were involved in an accident along Sims Avenue on April 5.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at about 6.50pm, they told Stomp in response to queries.

One person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to hospital.

Stomper TT shared a video showing SCDF officers surrounding a black car, which appeared to have hit an SBS Transit bus at a bus stop.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said bus service 21 was stationary at the bus stop, picking up and dropping off passengers, when the car collided with it.

“Thankfully, no one on board the bus, including the bus captain, was injured,” said Mrs Wu, adding that passengers were transferred to another bus to continue their journeys.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics accident

Bus