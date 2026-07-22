Car catches fire at Lower Delta Road

A car caught fire along Lower Delta Road on July 21.

Stomper C shared videos taken at around 1.20pm of the incident that occurred outside Cendex Centre.

The footage shows the burning vehicle engulfed in smoke as two men, armed with fire extinguishers, try to put the fire out.

C, who works in the area, said she did not hear anything unusual as she was on a high floor.

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She later saw the burnt car being towed away at around 4.45pm.

“There was still a smoky smell,” C recounted.

PHOTO: STOMP

Fire involved car’s engine compartment, no injuries reported

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it was alerted to the fire, which involved the car’s engine compartment, at about 1.05pm.

SCDF extinguished the fire using two water jets.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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