Contribute

Car catches fire at Lower Delta Road

Cherlynn NgCherlynn Ng
Published
Updated
Submitted by
C
Google Preferred Source badge
Read AI summary on Stomp Bites

A car caught fire along Lower Delta Road on July 21.

Stomper C shared videos taken at around 1.20pm of the incident that occurred outside Cendex Centre.

The footage shows the burning vehicle engulfed in smoke as two men, armed with fire extinguishers, try to put the fire out.

C, who works in the area, said she did not hear anything unusual as she was on a high floor.

Scroll to continue reading
Follow Stomp on
WhatsAppand
Telegram

She later saw the burnt car being towed away at around 4.45pm.

“There was still a smoky smell,” C recounted.

Car fire on Lower Delta Road
PHOTO: STOMP

Fire involved car’s engine compartment, no injuries reported

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it was alerted to the fire, which involved the car’s engine compartment, at about 1.05pm.

SCDF extinguished the fire using two water jets.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dive in
Stomp Comment
Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:
Loading More StoriesLoading...