A car burst into flames at a traffic junction in Tampines on Sept 22.

Car bursts into flames at Tampines junction amid heavy rain: ‘It kind of exploded’

A car was engulfed in flames amid heavy rain near a junction in Tampines on Sept 22.

A Stomper spotted the fire near the junction of Tampines Road and Tampines Avenue 10 at about 5.48pm.

She told Stomp that she was waiting at a traffic light when she initially noticed white smoke coming from the car.

“When we were at the traffic light, at first, we saw just white smoke,” she said.

“Then it kind of exploded. I think that led to the black smoke and fire.”

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A video shared by the Stomper shows a white car engulfed in flames near the traffic light as heavy rain pours down.

Thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the vehicle.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire near the junction of Tampines Road and Tampines Avenue 10 at about 5.45pm.

The fire involved a car and was extinguished using a water jet and hose reel.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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