The white car appeared to have sustained significant damage to the front.

Car bonnet crumpled in accident with lorry at Tampines junction, 2 taken to hospital

Two men were taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a lorry at a junction in Tampines on the morning of July 7.

Stomper Anonymous came across the aftermath of the accident at around 11.02am while he was driving towards Tampines Avenue 7.

Dashcam footage shared with Stomp shows a white car and a lorry stopped in the middle of the junction.

The white car appeared to have sustained significant damage to the front, with its bonnet crumpled.

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The Stomper said: “I just hope there was no fatality or injury.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.45am, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at about 10.55am.

A 23-year-old car driver and a 24-year-old lorry driver were conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

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