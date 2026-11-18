A GrabFood customer alleged that his mother found a “big screw” in her pork congee from Tim Ho Wan.

‘Can cause death’: Elderly woman bites on rusty screw in porridge, Tim Ho Wan apologises and offers $50 voucher

A woman was having some porridge from Tim Ho Wan, only to be horrified when she bit onto “something hard” and spat out a metal screw.

Stomper SY had ordered several items from Tim Ho Wan’s Waterway Point outlet via GrabFood on the afternoon of Oct 25. The items included pork congee for her elderly mother.

“She was having the porridge when she bit into it and felt something hard,” recalled SY. “She spat it out and saw it was a big screw!”

The Stomper described the screw as “big” and with “a bit of rust”. PHOTO: STOMP

Describing the incident as “ridiculous and extremely unacceptable”, SY acknowledged that foreign objects in food might not be “100% avoidable”.

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She said: “If it was hair, we can understand, even though it is still unacceptable. But not for something as ridiculous as a SCREW.

“If my mum had bitten the screw harder, it would have broken her tooth.”

The consequences would have been dire if her mother had swallowed the screw, said SY, adding: “Honestly, there was a high chance of that happening, as porridge doesn’t need much chewing. It could cause death!”

The Stomper noted that the screw could have broken his mother’s teeth or cut her throat. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper further alleged that there was “a bit of rust” on the top of the screw, which added to her worries.

Stomper feels ‘brushed off’ by restaurant

SY reported the incident to Tim Ho Wan, GrabFood and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

“I immediately called the restaurant outlet and asked to speak to the manager,” she recounted. “She apologised and said she would get her superior to call me.”

According to the Stomper, she later received a call from another Tim Ho Wan employee who wanted “to understand things and apologise”.

“She asked me to put the screw aside, and she would get someone to come pick it up. She also said she would investigate where the screw came from,” said the Stomper, who also emailed Tim Ho Wan.

However, SY was dissatisfied by the restaurant’s response.

She told Stomp: “They gave a standard apology, saying they would take note and work on the hygiene and food handling process, blah blah blah.

“They then brushed me off with a $50 voucher, but there were no calls, no explanation and no sincerity, and just treated it like another common hygiene issue.”

The Stomper shared a screenshot of the email reply he received from Tim Ho Wan. PHOTO: STOMP

SY said she received a refund from GrabFood, while SFA told her that it would investigate.

Tim Ho Wan says sorry for incident

In response to Stomp’s queries, a spokesperson for Tim Ho Wan said the restaurant chain is sorry for the incident.

“Upon receiving the customer’s feedback, we immediately looked into the matter and reached out to the customer to apologise and address their concerns,” the spokesperson said.

“Immediate and appropriate measures” have since been taken at the outlet, including reinforcing its inspections.

“We sincerely regret the distress this incident caused the customer,” the spokesperson added. “The well-being of our customers are extremely important to us, and we remain committed to maintaining high food safety standards at the outlet.”

Stomp has contacted SFA for more information.

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