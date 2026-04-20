Bus driver, 71, assisting with investigations after multi-vehicle crash in Pasir Ris

A 71-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations after a multi-vehicle accident occurred along Pasir Ris Drive 1 on April 18.

The police told Stomp they were alerted to the incident involving two buses, two cars and a lorry at about 2.30pm.

A 55-year-old female car driver, a 33-year-old female bus driver and a 47-year-old male lorry driver were taken conscious to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that it conveyed three people to Changi General Hospital.

Stompers J and Sonia alerted Stomp to the accident.

In a video taken by J at about 4.20pm, workers are seen attempting to reverse a double-decker bus from its position after the crash.

Photos from the scene show the front of a red car badly damaged, with shattered glass scattered across its roof.

Dashcam footage posted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page shows a double-decker SBS Transit bus, believed to be service 39, veering into a road divider before crashing into a red car on the opposite side of the road.

The impact caused the red car to slam into an oncoming green bus.

In another video, a black car and a lorry are also seen damaged in the incident.

SBS Transit told The Straits Times that it is in touch with the three people taken to hospital or their family members and has offered assistance.

The public transport operator added that neither the SBS Transit bus driver nor its passengers were among those injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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