A 38-year-old motorcyclist and a 76-year-old pedestrian were taken to hospital after an accident in Bukit Panjang on Nov 14.

76-year-old pedestrian assisting with investigations after Bukit Panjang accident leaves him bleeding, rider injured

A 38-year-old motorcyclist and a 76-year-old pedestrian were taken to hospital after an accident in Bukit Panjang on Nov 14.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Petir Road towards Dairy Farm Road at about 11.10pm.

Both men were conscious when taken to hospital. The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp that it took one person to Woodlands Hospital and another person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The elderly pedestrian is assisting with investigations, police added.

Passers-by rush to help, perform first aid

Stomper Jin Zhe and his friend, Aaden, were on the way home in a car when they came across the accident scene and spotted both casualties lying on the road.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“The elderly man had a head and arm injury and was severely bleeding, while the motorcyclist’s arm was injured,” said Jin Zhe, an 18-year-old student at Singapore Polytechnic.

“Passers-by came rushing out of their vehicles to help.”

According to the Stomper, a total of seven people, including himself and Aaden, rendered assistance.

Jin Zhe said he called 995 and performed basic first aid on the pedestrian to stop his bleeding, while Aaden used tissue to clean his injuries and applied pressure to his head.

A photo taken by a passer-by shows Jin Zhe helping out at the scene. PHOTO: STOMP

“The pedestrian seemed more injured. His head was bleeding and he couldn’t stand up,” the Stomper explained. “The motorcyclist’s hands and elbows were bleeding, but he could stand.”

Jin Zhe shared videos captured at the scene, one of which shows him calling the ambulance.

The pedestrian can be seen bleeding while lying on the road. The motorcyclist appears to be pinned beneath his motorcycle at one point, but is later seen sitting on the road.

Jin Zhe added: “A man in a red shirt also helped to redirect traffic so that a bus wouldn’t hit the elderly man.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

If you were one of those who helped, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics accident

injured

pedestrian

elderly

motorcycle

biker

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.