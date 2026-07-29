Two members of the public reported the clutter to the town council, SCDF and Stomp.

Bukit Ho Swee stairs still cluttered despite complaints by 2 Stompers, notices from town council and SCDF

Two members of the public are calling for stronger enforcement after they say an HDB staircase in Bukit Merah remains cluttered despite multiple reports to the authorities.

Stomper Seagal came across the clutter while passing through Block 34 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee on July 6.

Concerned about the potential fire hazard, he reported the matter through the OneService app and by emailing the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

According to him, the reports were referred to Jalan Besar Town Council (JBTC), but only advisory notices were pasted in the affected area.

“I’m a fire safety officer at my workplace,” he said. “If there’s a fire at the middle staircase, the only staircase to use for escape is totally cluttered.”

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Stomper Seagal expressed fire safety concerns. PHOTO: STOMP

Stomper Anonymous, who also noticed the clutter when he was in the area, said he had similarly reported the matter through the OneService App and to SCDF.

“I’ve been working in facilities management for 20 years,” he said. “These are fire hazards which someone needs to bring to the attention of the authorities.”

Anonymous added that some of the clutter allegedly blocked access to dry risers, which could delay firefighting efforts during an emergency.

“I believe it has been there for donkey years, just by looking at the items placed there,” he said.

He shared the matter with Stomp in hopes that greater public attention would encourage quicker action.

Anonymous said the issue was marked as “resolved” by the town council, though the clutter remained. PHOTO: STOMP

Both Seagal and Anonymous shared photos showing potted plants, shelving, boxes and other household items occupying parts of the common staircase at the block.

SCDF and town council issue notices to residents

In response to Stomp’s queries, JBTC said it inspected the site on July 7 and issued an advisory notice requiring the resident involved to remove the items placed along the staircase.

A follow-up inspection on July 21 found that “some improvement” had been made.

JBTC said it subsequently issued another notice requiring the remaining items to be cleared, adding that the resident had acknowledged the notice and agreed to comply.

“The town council will continue to monitor the situation and take the necessary follow-up actions to ensure that common areas remain safe and unobstructed,” it said.

PHOTO: STOMP

An SCDF spokesperson told Stomp on July 28 that it is aware of the reported obstructions and has been following up with the town council since July 7.

“SCDF takes a serious view of fire safety non-compliance and has been conducting frequent enforcement checks, both proactively and in response to public feedback,” the spokesperson added.

SCDF also conducted its own inspection on July 22 and issued a Fire Hazard Abatement Notice (FHAN) to the town council.

Stomp understands that a FHAN is a written warning requiring the responsible party to remove a fire hazard within a specified period. If the hazard is not rectified, a Notice of Offence may be issued before enforcement action is taken.

SCDF encouraged members of the public to report fire hazards through its feedback form, the myResponder app or the OneService app.

On July 28, Seagal said the clutter was still present despite assurances that follow-up action had been taken.

According to Seagal, the situation has not improved much since he first reported it. PHOTOS: STOMP

Asked how he felt about the situation, Seagal told Stomp: “Very sad.”

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