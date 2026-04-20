Bring your own seat? Woman uses stool in MRT train during peak hour

No seat? No problem.

A woman was seen sitting on a small foldable stool inside an MRT train during peak hour on April 7.

Stomper YT spotted the unusual sight at about 6.13pm while travelling on the Circle Line between Kent Ridge and one-north.

“The train arrived at a stop and the lady rushed into the middle of the crowded carriage and promptly unfolded her stool,” she said.

In photos shared by the Stomper, the woman is seen sitting on what appears to be a low, foldable camping stool.

YT said the woman remained seated on the stool for several stops before alighting at Caldecott MRT station.

The Stomper found the act inconsiderate.

“I felt really appalled,” she said. “She took up space where others could have stood, and I also worried about others losing their balance and falling over her when the train jerked.”

YT noted that while some passengers noticed the unusual behaviour, no one confronted the woman.

“Other people, especially those around her, also looked but didn’t say much,” she added.

While the stool used in this case appears to be small, there are guidelines on the size of bulky items allowed on public transport.

Since 2017, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has set size limits for personal mobility aids (PMAs), as well as strollers, wheelchairs, foldable bicycles and other bulky items on public transport.

These items must not exceed 120cm in length, 70cm in width and 150cm in height.

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