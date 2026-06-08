A monitor lizard that visited BreadTalk’s Waterway Point outlet on June 1 was contained by a customer.

BreadTalk grateful to ‘brave customer’ for containing monitor lizard with tongs at Waterway Point outlet

A monitor lizard visited BreadTalk’s Waterway Point outlet on June 1, prompting a customer to spring into action.

Stomper Joyce and her friend were at the bakery at around 4pm when they spotted a “super big lizard”.

Joyce shared photos of the reptile on a shelf, next to some buns. One image also shows its tail dangling.

“The staff did not dare to catch it, so my friend helped,” said Joyce, though she did not elaborate on how the monitor lizard was caught.

According to the Stomper, other customers continued with their purchases during the incident.

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She added: “We told the staff we no longer wanted the bread we had just bought. However, they said they couldn’t give us a refund and told us to choose other items instead.”

BreadTalk grateful to customer for containing monitor lizard

In response to a Stomp query, a BreadTalk spokesperson said: “We are aware that a small monitor lizard was spotted in our store, having likely wandered in from the surrounding fauna.”

Staff immediately isolated the area to ensure customer safety and hygiene, said the spokesperson.

PHOTO: STOMP

“A customer kindly stepped in to safely contain the lizard using a pair of tongs and a plastic bag, and handed it over to building security,” the spokesperson added.

“We are grateful to this brave customer for their swift assistance.”

The spokesperson said all products from the affected area were immediately discarded, along with the tongs used during the incident. The entire area was also thoroughly deep-cleaned and disinfected.

BreadTalk will be increasing the frequency of its pest control inspections, said the spokesperson, who added: “Our doors remain open, though, for now, we are strictly serving humans only.”

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