MC Pamz had only been back in Singapore for a day when he saw a snake at his void deck.

Braddell resident sees ‘massive python’ during wee hours, makes it his duty to protect neighbours

A university student who returned from London for the summer holidays expressed his excitement at seeing a "massive python” at his void deck just one day after he landed in Singapore.

Stomper MC Pamz had been filming videos to promote his song at the ground floor of Block 10D Braddell Hill on July 27 at 3.45am.

Midway through filming, the Stomper — who was with a friend at the time — spotted a snake “chilling” nearby.

He estimated the snake to be at least two and a half metres long.

The Stomper estimated the snake to be at least two and a half metres long. PHOTO: STOMP

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He added that snake sightings were not unheard of in his estate, but this was the first time seeing one for himself in his 22 years of living at Braddell Hill.

⁠”I felt excited as I haven’t seen a snake this huge before,” MC Pamz said. “Then I felt it was my responsibility to contact Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) to protect my neighbours and the snake.”

The Stomper called AVS at about 4am and stayed to monitor the movements of the snake until AVS contractors showed up at around 5.35am.

He shared several videos with Stomp showing the snake slithering along the wall and inside a supply cabinet. One video also showed AVS contractors successfully removing the snake from the cabinet.

When asked why he shared this with Stomp, the 22-year-old student said: “Thought it would be quite cool given the size of the snake.”

Python released in forested area after assessment: NParks

In response to Stomp’s queries, How Choon Beng, group director of wildlife management at the National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed the sighting of a reticulated python at Braddell Hill on July 27.

“The python, which was estimated to be about two to three metres long, was removed safely from the site and sent to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation (CWR).

“The python was found to be suitable for release after a veterinary assessment and was released in a forested area away from human dwellings,” How said.

The reticulated python is native to Singapore and can be found in a variety of habitats in Singapore, including canals and large drains.

How added that pythons play an important role in regulating the ecosystem by keeping the population of pests, such as rodents, low.

NParks reminded members of the public who encounter snakes in public areas to observe them from a safe distance, stay calm and back away slowly, giving the reptiles space to retreat.

Members of public should not approach or attempt to handle snakes as they may attack in self-defence. Pets should be kept on a tight leash as they might approach and alarm snakes. Snakes should be left alone, especially if in their natural habitat.

Members of the public can call the Animal Response Centre helpline at 1800-476-1600, if they require any assistance.

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