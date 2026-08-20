A Bukit Merah resident was startled by a loud bang after a boy kicked his metal gate and then ran away.

Boy kicks Bukit Merah resident’s gate before running off: ‘This can’t be tolerated’

A Bukit Merah resident was startled by a loud bang after a boy kicked his metal gate and then ran away on Aug 19.

Stomper B said the incident occurred outside his unit at Bukit Merah View at about 4.23pm.

He shared surveillance footage showing a boy in a blue-and-white striped Argentina football jersey approaching his unit.

The boy is seen walking towards the gate before kicking it and immediately running off.

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The Stomper said he was home when he heard a “loud bang” from the kick.

“This is totally crazy and can’t be tolerated,” he said.

He told Stomp that he had never seen the boy on his floor before and that this was the first time such an incident had happened at his home.

After reviewing the footage several times, the Stomper felt that the boy appeared to have deliberately approached his unit rather than simply passing by.

“From the way he came, he went straight to my unit,” he said, adding that he did not know what had prompted the boy’s actions.

Despite the force of the kick, the Stomper said he checked his gate and found no damage.

He lodged a police report over the incident on the same day.

The Stomper said he hoped sharing the footage would alert the boy’s parents to what had happened.

“I’m not trying to shame the kid,” he said. “He’s still a child, and I don’t want to be harsh on him, but he needs to be taught the correct way and his behaviour should be corrected.”

He also hopes to find out why the boy had kicked his gate and whether his parents were aware of the incident.

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

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