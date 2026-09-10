The male teenager was found lying motionless at the foot of the block.

Boy, 14, found dead at foot of Punggol block after fall from height

A 14-year-old boy was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Punggol Walk on the night of Sept 8.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of a fall from height at about 8.50pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 8.55pm.

The male teenager was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Stomper R, a resident in the area, shared a photo taken at around 9pm showing police officers at the scene. A police tent and an ambulance can be spotted.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

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Police investigations are ongoing.

This is the second reported death in Punggol in two days. On Sept 7, a 71-year-old man was found motionless at the foot of Block 126B Edgedale Plains and pronounced dead at the scene.

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