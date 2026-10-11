The disruption on Oct 4 was particularly concerning for elderly residents and those who used wheelchairs.

Both lifts at Bedok North block break down, leaving residents to climb stairs for hours

Residents of a Bedok North HDB block had to climb multiple flights of stairs after both lifts broke down on Oct 4, with one lift already out of service for more than a week before the second one failed.

Stomper R said both lifts at Block 516 Bedok North Avenue 2 were not working on Oct 4, leaving elderly residents and wheelchair users without lift access.

According to the Stomper, one lift — Lift A — had already been faulty for more than seven days when Lift B broke down at about 9am. By 4pm, Lift B was still not working .

“My family and I had to walk down and climb up many storeys, and everyone is still having soreness in our calves,” said the Stomper, who declined to share the floor he lives on for privacy reasons.

According to R, another neighbour living on a lower floor had reportedly climbed up and down the stairs three times that day.

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R said the disruption was particularly concerning for elderly residents and those who used wheelchairs, as they could not easily access their homes without a working lift.

Both lifts were eventually restored later in the evening.

Town council apologises for inconvenience

In response to Stomp’s queries, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) said on Oct 8 that Lift A had been undergoing repairs since Sept 25 due to a software-related issue.

However, Lift B suffered an unexpected fault at about 1am on Oct 4, leaving both lifts serving the block unavailable.

AHTC said its lift contractor worked to restore services as quickly as possible, mindful of the impact on seniors, families with young children and residents with mobility challenges.

Lift A resumed operation at 4.37pm, followed by Lift B at 5.36pm on Oct 4.

The town council also said it had delivered notices door-to-door to update residents on the situation and convey its apologies.

Member of Parliament Fadli Fawzi had visited the block on Oct 5 and 6 to engage residents on the lift situation, and would continue doing so over the following days.

“The town council appreciates residents’ patience and understanding while the repair works were being carried out,” it added.

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